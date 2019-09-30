Watch How Daniel Dubois Destroyed Ghana's Ebenezer Tetteh In 130-Seconds [VIDEO]

Daniel Dubois has extended his professional record to 13-0 after sealing a devastating first-round knockout win over Ebenezer Tetteh.

22-year-old Dubois, already the third youngest British heavyweight champion, added the vacant Commonwealth title to his collection after another impressive showing at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Londoner had stopped 11 of his 12 previous opponents leading into Friday’s fight and made swift work of 31-year-old Tetteh, with the Ghanaian fighting outside of his homeland for the first time.

Tetteh looked riddled with nerves from the start - with his team forgetting to put his gumshield in his mouth just before the opening bell. He weighed 217lbs while Dubois heavily outweighed him, scaling 240 lbs.

It wasn't a good omen. Dubois landed a shuddering body shot before dropping his opponent midway through the opener with a huge right hook.

Tetteh unwisely got straight back to his feet, prompting Dubois to charge in with a heavy left-right combo. With Tetteh reeling, the referee stepped in to end the contest.

Dubois is widely regarded as the best young heavyweight in boxing and insists he will soon be ready to join Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury at the summit of the sport.

Before that, there it the tantalising prospect of a showdown against fellow undefeated Londoner Joe Joyce, who also fights under the Frank Warren flagship.

Veteran David Price has also been tipped as a future opponent for Dubois.

Watch highlights of the bout below;

