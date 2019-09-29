Asante Kotoko To Play CAF Confederation Cup After Champions League Exit

Asante Kotoko will play in the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs after exiting the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a demotion to the second tier after losing 3:0 to Etoile du Sahel in the second league encounter in Monastir on Sunday.

The Tunisian side qualified on a 3:2 aggregate.

Kotoko deservedly won the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium by 2:0.

The Reds will now be paired with any of the CAF Confederation Cup sides in the draw which takes place next Saturday at the Hilton Pyramids Resort in Cairo.

The Ghanaian giants reached the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup last season.