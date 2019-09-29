CAF CL: Etoile 3-0 Kotoko – Tunisian Giants Deny Porcupine Warriors Qualification To Group Stage
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Tunisian giants, Etoile Sportive Du Sahel has denied Kumasi Asante Kotok the chance of qualifying to the group stage of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League after beating them 3-0 in the second leg of the final playoff round.
The two top clubs on the African continent locked horns in a crucial second leg tie of the qualifiers at Monastir on Sunday afternoon looking to earn their ticket to the money zone of the top-tier inter-club competition.
Following a drama-filled encounter dominated by the Etoile du Sahel, a 2-0 advantage held by Kotoko from the first leg which was played a couple of weeks ago was rendered useless.
The home side emerged as 3-0 winners to ensure they qualified to the group stage of the competition with a 3-2 aggregate win.
Etoile reduced the deficit with a one zero lead at the end of the first half courtesy a converted spot-kick after seeing a lot of possession.
A brace from Karim Laribi completed a good comeback though the final equalizer came after the side had been reduced to 10 men.
Whiles Kotoko has been knocked out of the CAF Champions League, they still have a chance of taking part in the CAF Confederations Cup.
First, though, they will need to go through a final two-legged play-off tie in October to secure qualification to the group stage of the lower-tier inter-club competition.
