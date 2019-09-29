CAF CL: Etoile 3-0 Kotoko – Tunisian Giants Deny Porcupine Warriors Qualification To Group Stage

Tunisian giants, Etoile Sportive Du Sahel has denied Kumasi Asante Kotok the chance of qualifying to the group stage of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League after beating them 3-0 in the second leg of the final playoff round.

The two top clubs on the African continent locked horns in a crucial second leg tie of the qualifiers at Monastir on Sunday afternoon looking to earn their ticket to the money zone of the top-tier inter-club competition.

Following a drama-filled encounter dominated by the Etoile du Sahel, a 2-0 advantage held by Kotoko from the first leg which was played a couple of weeks ago was rendered useless.

The home side emerged as 3-0 winners to ensure they qualified to the group stage of the competition with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Etoile reduced the deficit with a one zero lead at the end of the first half courtesy a converted spot-kick after seeing a lot of possession.

A brace from Karim Laribi completed a good comeback though the final equalizer came after the side had been reduced to 10 men.

Whiles Kotoko has been knocked out of the CAF Champions League, they still have a chance of taking part in the CAF Confederations Cup.

First, though, they will need to go through a final two-legged play-off tie in October to secure qualification to the group stage of the lower-tier inter-club competition.