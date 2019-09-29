GFA Elections: George Afriyie Reveals 113 Strategies To Win GFA Presidency

The Campaign Manager for Ghana Football Association Presidential aspirant George Afriyie, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has revealed that his campaign team has one hundred and thirteen strategies to win the 2019 GFA Presidential race.

The New Edubiase United President together with renowned lawyer Kwame Ntow Fianko have executed the best campaign strategies in the Ghana FA Presidential race hogging 20 Division One League endorsements and 12 out of the 16 Premier League clubs in George Afriyie’s Nomination approvals.

And, he has revealed the team has laid out winnable strategies to claim one-touch victory for the former Ghana FA Vice President.

“We have 113 strategies and what you have seen now is just some of the many them. We’re working every day to continue to bring the best for Ghana football,” he told Cofie Asoma Regan on Sun City FM.

Afriyie held a successful fundraising cocktail dinner event on Friday night at the Angel Hill Hotel in Ghana. The event drew scores of wealthy and influential businessmen and high-time politicians.