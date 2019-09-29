27 Sports Personalities And 6 Teams Honoured By Women In Sports Association (WISA)

Nana Adu Mankatta II, a board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has commended Women In Sports Association (WISA) for honouring outstanding female sports personalities and teams for their performances in the past season.

Also known in private life as Mr. George Owusu Ansah, the father of Keep Fit Clubs who was the logistics officer of Team Ghana at the 2019 African Games in Morocco said recognising and rewarding sports achievers is a way of encouragement and motivation, and he hailed the winners and sponsors of the awards, Ghandour Cosmetics and Omy TV.

The former president of Ghana Mass Sports Association said organising such events is expensive and called on other companies to support the Women In Sports Association (WISA) to achieve their positive objective.

The 2019 Ghandour Women In Sports Association (WISA) / Omy TV Achievers Awards took place at the multipurpose court at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Marketing Manager of Ghandour Cosmetics, Mr J. Ali said his company was happy to be associated with the awards and hoped that more females would take part in sports and also use their products.

Nii Adotey Dzata, president of the Ghana Kickboxing Association and CEO of Accra Price who donated a special anniversary cake to the executives of WISA hailed the winners and urged other sportswomen and girls to be serious with sports as it can take them to places.

He congratulated Madam Gloria Commodore, the executive director of WISA who is the brain behind the awards.

Some sports personalities who graced the programme were Madam Rose Mary Gaizie president of WISA, Mrs. Joyce Mahama president of WOSPAG, Kwabena Yeboah President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Elizabeth King the Women Commissioner on the GOC board, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams youth coordinator of the GOC, representative of the National Sports Authority (NSA)

Miss Priscilla Obeng of Ghandour Cosmetics said the nation’s beautiful sports ladies must rule their beauty with Ghadour products.

The 2019 Ghandour WISA / Omy TV Awards winners include; Fitness Ambassador Beatrice Afful, Keep Fit Instructor of GAFKCA Patience Ofei, former national athletes Mercy Addy and Grace Armah, NSA Secretary Mrs. Enyonam Broom and Sports Supporter Abigail Twumasiwaa Okanta, founder of Achievers Club.

Others are 2019 African Games stars like high jump gold medalist Rose Yeboah, long jump silver medalist Grace Obour, weightlifting bronze medalist Winnifred Ntumy, fencer Kelsey Woname, multi-talented Portia Adukwei Allotey, bodybuilders Vanessa Kolokie, Victoria Agbeyeye, boxer Ramatu Quaye and Ghana Police Ladies handball coach Patience Borkor.

Female footballers on the list were Adizatu Kubrah Mustapha, Naomi Anima and Uwaisa Mawia.

Media practitioners who were honoured Madam Kokui Hanson of Kwese TV, Juliet Bawuah of AWSS, Nana Akua Amankwa of TV3, Beatrice Laryea of Graphic Communications, Lawrencia Akosua Adjei of GTV Sports, Helga Gokah of Uniq FM, Angela Akua Asante of Triple A Media, Naa Amerley Quaye of NB Sports / Obonu Radio and Veronica Commey formerly of GNA.

The GRA Royal Ladies Hockey Team, Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana Taekwondo, Ghana Judo, Conquerors Rugby Team and the Die Hard Supporters Union were also rewarded.