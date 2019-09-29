GFA Elections: Vetting Committee Done Vetting Of Presidential Aspirants

The Vetting Committee of the Ghana Football Association completed vetting the 7 aspirants hoping to lead the association after the October 25 elections.

Fred Pappoe, Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, George Afriyie, Amanda Clinton, George Ankomah Mensah, and Wilfried Osei- met the committee on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Clinton, Okraku, Amponsah, Mensah, were the ones who took their turn while Afriyie, Pappoe and Osei, were vetted on Saturday.

The aspirants for the positions on the Executive Council as well as the regional FAs will be vetted between September 30 and October 2.

Reports from the vetting committee will be released on October 3.

The Elective Congress is expected to be held on October 25.