Match Report: Hearts Of Oak Record 2-1 Win Against Okwahu United In A Friendly

Accra Hearts of Oak emerged as 2-1 winners against Okwahu United on Sunday afternoon when the two clubs locked horns at the Nkawkaw Stadium for a friendly match.

The Ghana Premier League club traveled to the Eastern Region to engage in a warm-up match with the lower division side as they continue preparations for the upcoming season.

Despite dominating throughout the first half of the match, the Phobians could not find the back of the net following some impressive piece of goalkeeping from Emmanuel Goza who manned the post for the home side.

A slight but needed increase in tempo at the start of the second half quickly yielded results on the 53rd minute when Hearts were awarded a penalty kick. Defender Christopher Bonney stepped up and calmly converted to give his side the lead.

That triggered some sense of urgency in the Okwahu United team, forcing them to go on some attacking runs of their own. MacLean Ampadu managed to restore parity for the side on the 66th minute with a fine strike.

William Denkyi scored the deciding goal to hand Hearts the win when he smartly fired his shot into the back of the net after beating the offside trap.

Kim Grant and his men will take a lot of confidence from the win as they return to Accra to prepare for two big games in the coming month.

They will first face Great Olympics in the Homowo Cup before they play Asante Kotoko in the replay of the president cup.