Doha 2019: Christian Coleman Wins Men’s 100m Final By Citi Sports 1 HOUR AGO ATHLETICS America’s Christian Coleman is the new world champion over 100m after speeding to 1st place at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.The 23-year-old crossed the finish line in a new lifetime best of 9.76s, ahead of defending champion Justin Gatlin (9.89s) who settled for silver.Canada’s Andre De Grasse picked up bronze with a new Personal Best run of his own at 9.90s.South Africa’s Akani Simbine narrowly missed out on a medal, despite clocking a PB of 9.93s, coming through in 4th position.2011 World Champion Yohan Blake (9.97) in a disappointing 5th position while Great Britain’s and European Champion Zharnel Hughes (10.03) finished 6th.Philipo Tortu of Italy and Aaron Brown of Canada took the last 2 places.
Doha 2019: Christian Coleman Wins Men’s 100m Final
America’s Christian Coleman is the new world champion over 100m after speeding to 1st place at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
The 23-year-old crossed the finish line in a new lifetime best of 9.76s, ahead of defending champion Justin Gatlin (9.89s) who settled for silver.
Canada’s Andre De Grasse picked up bronze with a new Personal Best run of his own at 9.90s.
South Africa’s Akani Simbine narrowly missed out on a medal, despite clocking a PB of 9.93s, coming through in 4th position.
2011 World Champion Yohan Blake (9.97) in a disappointing 5th position while Great Britain’s and European Champion Zharnel Hughes (10.03) finished 6th.
Philipo Tortu of Italy and Aaron Brown of Canada took the last 2 places.