Thomas Partey Stars Atletico Madrid Hold Neighbors Real Madrid In Goalless Madrid Derby

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey was very influential Atletico Madrid, on Saturday in their goalless draw with Real Madrid.

Partey was named in Atletico Madrid starting line up by head coach Diego Simeone but could not propel the team to victory against the 13 times European champions at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The 26-year-old dictated the midfield and allowed the likes of Joao Felix and Kieran Trippier to the freedom to do their best in an attacking sense.

However, Partey got himself into the referee’s book in the 93rd minute.

Spanish football expert, Sid Lowe, described Partey as “the game’s most outstanding player”, in his match for the British paper, The Guardian.

The Black Stars midfielder was at the heart of most positive things for Atletico Madrid’s men.

He offered good passing in the team’s attacking third and he also contributed with some recoveries of the ball when the opponent had it.

Partey connected 21 out of 35 attempted passes in the zones around Real Madrid’s goal and he got the ball back 9 times from the opponent.

Atletico Madrid face Lokomotiv Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.