CAF CC: Ashgold Fail To Progress To Group Phase After RS Berkane Defeat

Last season runner ups, RS Berkane of Morocco have reached the playoff round of the 2019-20 Total CAF Confederation Cup when they defeated AshantiGold who played almost full time with ten men 2-0 at Berkane Municipal Stadium on Saturday night, to overturn their away 3-2 defeat in Obuasi a fortnight ago.

RS Berkane qualified winning 4-3 on aggregate.

Knowing they have to win at home, Berkane started the game on attacking note.

The hosts were boosted when the Ghana Premier League side were reduced to ten men just six minutes into the game with AshantiGold defender Musah Mohammed shown a straight red card.

Berkane had to wait till the half-hour mark to open the scoring via Burkina Faso import Issoufou Dayo who scored brilliant scissors kick to put the home side ahead.

Midfielder Zaid Krouch doubled Berkane’s tally just before the break to give his side a 2-0 lead on the night.

After the break AshantiGold tried to reduce the deficit, but they needed a draw at least with Berkane relieved to see their visitors at bay.

The Moroccans will wait to know their opponent from CAF Champions League first-round losers, with a place in the group stage at stake.