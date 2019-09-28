Ronaldo's Header Sends Juventus To The Top Of The League By BBC 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Cristiano Ronaldo returned from injury with a goal as Serie A champions Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to the season by beating SPAL.Ronaldo had missed the win over Brescia with an adductor problem, but powered home a header in the second half.Juve took the lead through Miralem Pjanic's stunning curling strike on the stroke of half-time.SPAL keeper Etrit Berisha made stunning saves to keep out close-range headers from Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira.Meanwhile, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, played his 903rd career game, a record for an Italian player, surpassing former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.
Ronaldo's Header Sends Juventus To The Top Of The League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned from injury with a goal as Serie A champions Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to the season by beating SPAL.
Ronaldo had missed the win over Brescia with an adductor problem, but powered home a header in the second half.
Juve took the lead through Miralem Pjanic's stunning curling strike on the stroke of half-time.
SPAL keeper Etrit Berisha made stunning saves to keep out close-range headers from Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira.
Meanwhile, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, played his 903rd career game, a record for an Italian player, surpassing former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.