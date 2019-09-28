Ronaldo's Header Sends Juventus To The Top Of The League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from injury with a goal as Serie A champions Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to the season by beating SPAL.

Ronaldo had missed the win over Brescia with an adductor problem, but powered home a header in the second half.

Juve took the lead through Miralem Pjanic's stunning curling strike on the stroke of half-time.

SPAL keeper Etrit Berisha made stunning saves to keep out close-range headers from Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira.

Meanwhile, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, played his 903rd career game, a record for an Italian player, surpassing former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.