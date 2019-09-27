Alfred Duncan Hoping For Better Season After Excellent Start In Serie A

US Sassuolo midfielder, Alfred Duncan, says he is very delighted with his start to this season’s Italian Serie A.

The Ghana midfield kingpin has played three games this season and recorded three assists and a goal to his name which was scored last weekend against SPAL.

According to the former Inter Milan ace, he is working hard and getting in shape for the demands of the season have placed in the best condition to give his best to Sassuolo this season.

“I think so far, I have had a very good season," the 26-year-old told Citi FM.

"I was expecting things to go like this from the beginning because I had a very good pre-season and before that, I had prepared so I was hoping for the best.

"Last season, I started well but this season’s start has been special. Out of the team’s four games, I have played three. I missed the first one of the season because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

"However, with the three that I played in, I gave three assists and scored a goal. I cannot ask for a better start but obviously, I am pursuing big things so I am hoping for the best.

"I feel good about myself, I am happy about my performances and I am hoping for one of my best seasons in professional football.”

In total, Duncan has played 253 minutes so far this season and he is expected to feature in Sassuolo’s next match against Atalanta on Saturday.