ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.09.2019 Football News

Granit Xhaka Named As New Arsenal Captain

By BBC
Granit Xhaka Named As New Arsenal Captain
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has named midfielder Granit Xhaka as the club's new permanent captain, replacing Laurent Koscielny, who left for Bordeaux in the summer.

Emery told the squad of his decision on Friday, after consulting with players.

The Switzerland international, 27, has led the side in six of their eight games in all competitions this season.

Arsenal's next game is away to Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday.

Emery is still deliberating over a vice-captain, with forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang understood to be the leading contenders.

TOP STORIES

Alleged Coup Plot: What So Far
3 hours ago

Senior Military Officer, One Other Charged Over Alleged Coup...
3 hours ago

body-container-line