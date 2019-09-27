Coach Kwesi Appiah To Be Awarded Two Years Contract Extension - Reports

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah is set to sign a two years contract extension.

The 59-year-old has been under pressure for failing to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with many calling for his head.

With his contract set to end in December, sources say the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association is set to award him with a two-year contract extension.

This means the former Kotoko Coach will be in charge of the senior national team throughout the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers through to the main competition in Cameroon.

The former Al Khartoum gaffer was named the head trainer of the Black Stars for the second time in 2017 having initially been axed after Ghana’s disastrous 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign.

He, however, failed to meet up his task of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title for Ghana as the team crashed out in the round of 16 losing to semi-finalists Tunisia on penalties.

Kwesi Appiah has, however, rubbished parting ways with his assistant, Ibrahim Tanko and technical coordinator of the team, Stephen Appiah.