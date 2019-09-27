Standard Chartered Rewards SC Mobile Clients With The Liverpool FC Anfield Experience

26th September 2019 - Accra: Standard Chartered has launched a campaign aimed at rewarding clients who opened accounts on the Bank's SC Mobile App. The campaign dubbed The SCMobile Anfield Experience will be determined by a point system, with every transaction earning the client points. The Client with the highest number of points becomes the Ultimate Winner.

The winner and a partner will enjoy an all expense paid trip to the UK with the opportunity to watch a home match at Anfield, the Home of Liverpool FC. and an Anfield Stadium Tour. The package includes 2 nights stay in the UK and an Anfield Stadium Tour. Other prizes include exclusive autographed LFC merchandize. The campaign will run over a three month period from October to December 2019.

Speaking at the launch, Bossman Kwapong, Head, Products and Segments, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “With the SC Mobile App, clients can execute all their banking activities right from their mobile devices, starting by opening their bank account and providing all verification documents by uploading to the application and completing the onboarding process within minutes.

Standard Chartered has taken into consideration feedback received from clients to develop the digital bank. Each stage of the design process has incorporated innovative technology allowing the execution of all banking activities from a mobile device. This includes 70 banking services through the app, such as mobile money and bill payments, local and international transfers, request for statements, cheque books and many more. Clients can also track and trace all requests submitted, which is a first for Standard Chartered”.

Standard Chartred is passionate about what resonates with its customers and clients and continues to leverage on the sponsorship with Liverpool Football Club to make the dreams of many Ghanaian football fans come true. This is another opportunity to provide a money-can't-buy experience for its clients.

