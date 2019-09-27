CAF Begin Inspection Of Sport Infrastructures Ahead Of 2020 CHAN

A seven-member team from the African Football Confederation that arrived Cameroon some few days ago have started evaluating sports infrastructures in Cameroon ahead of the 2020 Total African Nations Championship, CHAN.

The team led by the CAF’s First Vice President, Constant Omari will begin their inspection in Yaounde, Capital of Cameroon. The inspection team is expected to end their mission on September 30.

During their stay in Cameroon, the team will inspect sporting infrastructures and accommodation facilities in the cities of Yaounde, Douala, Bafoussam and Garoua. Sporting infrastructures will include stadiums alongside training facilities, hotels, roads and telecommunication among other things.

Besides inspection, the team will hold meetings with the local organisation committee as well as the steering committee before addressing the media on Monday, September 30 when the visit comes to an end.

Sources around the African football body say, at the end of the visit, the inspection team will confirm whether Cameroon is ready for the event.

It is however noted that Cameroon was directly handed the hosting rights of the 6th edition of the 2020 CHAN when Ethiopia Football Federation admitted that they will not be ready to host the competition.