GFA Elections: George Afriyie To Hold Fundraising Dinner Today

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie will raise funds to finance at the Ange-Hill Hotel in East Legon when he hosts a dinner for 50 of his closest friends and associates.

Kwame Ofosu Bamfo aka Sikkens, DCOP Kofi Boakye and Alhaji Salamu Amadou of Afro-Arab fame are all expected to be in attendance.

According to sources, the Ghana FA presidential hopeful will use the event to share his vision for Ghana football with the gathering.

Meanwhile, his campaign which has been crisscrossing the capital paid a courtesy call on Nii Ayaafio Tetteh the first today.

The Okyeman Planners bankroller will officially launch his manifesto on October 3 at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani – the capital of the newly created Bono region.

It is understood that the Bono region holds 22 votes for the GFA Presidential election scheduled for October 25 and this motivated the decision to launch his manifesto there.

He will vie for the role with Kurt Okraku, Osei Kwaku Palmer, Fred Pappoe, George Ankomah Mensah, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Amanda Clinton.