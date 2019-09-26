Ghana Defender Baba Rahman Set For Chelsea Return After Suffering An Injury

Ghanaian defender, Baba Rahman is likely to go under the knife after suffering a knee injury in only his second appearance at loan club Mallorca.

Parent club Chelsea are reportedly said to be examining the extent of the Baba's injury and ‘evaluating’ what would be the best course of action for him.

Spanish newspaper Cope reports that officials of Mallorca are tight-lipped over the issue as things are not looking good for the 25-year-old who in September joined the newly promoted La Liga side.

According to the newspaper, ‘it seems like a cruciate injury’ and therefore, the likeliest course of action would be for him to undergo surgery to repair the ligament.

He suffered the injury in Sunday's La Liga outing, a 4-2 defeat at Getafe and was replaced by compatriot Lumor Agbenyenu in the 19th minute.

It will be recalled that Baba missed 15 months of his career after undergoing surgery for a damaged anterior cruciate ligament in his knee at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The defender joined Schalke on a season-long loan in 2016/17, but a serious knee injury sustained while playing for Ghana at the AFCON brought his campaign to an early conclusion.

Part of the Ghana squad for the tournament in Gabon, the 22-year-old left-back was stretchered from the field in his country's opening game against Uganda.

In January 2018, Rahman joined Schalke 04 on loan for a second time agreeing an 18-month stay until summer 2019.

In January 2019, he returned early to Chelsea and was immediately loaned to Stade de Reims until the end of the season.