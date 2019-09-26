ModernGhanalogo

GFA Presidential Elections: Kurt Okraku And 3 Other Aspirants To Face Vetting Committee On Friday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Four of the seven aspirants vying to become the next president of the Ghana Football Association have been lined up to face the vetting committee set up by the Normalization Committee (NC) on Friday, September 27, 2019.

The football community is gradually nearing its election stage as they bid to elect a new leader to steer the affairs of the football governing body as soon as the NC leaves office by the end of October.

Following the first sitting of the vetting committee on Thursday, Kurt Okraku, Lawyer Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and Lawyer George Ankoma Mensah have been scheduled to take their turns in front of the five-member panel tomorrow.

The four aspirants will need to sail through this phase to ensure they get the chance to legitimize their candidacy before they intensify their campaign for the October 25 polls.

The vetting committee is made up of Lawyer Frank Davies Esq. as its chairman with Mrs. Marian Barnor, Lawyer Emmanuel Darkwah, Mr. Reginald Laryea, and Mr. Richard Akpokavie as members.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and the two remaining aspirants have been scheduled to take their turns in front of the committee on Saturday, September 28.

