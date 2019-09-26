GFA Elections: I Am Prepared To Serve Ghana Football - Ashgold CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC, Frederick Acheampong says he is ready to serve Ghana football and has called on delegates to vote him to be on the executive council.

As part of the reforms for Ghana football, Premier League clubs have five slots on the executive council but will be vied for by seven candidates which include Ashgold’s CEO, Frederick Acheampong, George Amoako, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Oduro Sarfo, Dr Tony Aubyn, Frederick Moore and Albert Commey.

Despite the tough heddle, the renowned football administrator says he is prepared for the upcoming elective congress.

“I think I have a service to render. I have something that I can offer Ghana football to move forward. I am ready to be involved and offer my ideas and knowledge to move our game forward.”

“I have a good chance of making it on the council. I get my confidence from the people who advised me to go for this position and promised to vote for me. I have people supporting me. Nevertheless, I won’t underestimate my opponents because they are all fine brains with brilliant ideas that can help our game.”

Acheampong, a former journalist, was appointed as the CEO of Ashanti Gold last when the current Executive Chairman, Dr Kwaku Frimpong became the owner of the club.

Acheampong has garnered massive experience as a General Coordinator for the CAF competitions.