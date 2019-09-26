CAF Champions League: Kotoko Jet Off To Tunisia For Etoile du Sahel Encounter

Asante Kotoko has left the shores of Ghana for Tunisia this dawn for their CAF Champions League final play-offs game against Etoile du Sahel, to be played on Sunday, September 29 at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir.

The team arrived in Accra from Kumasi yesterday afternoon and were lodging at the plush hotel at East Legon.

Head coach, Kjetil Zachariassen leads the technical bench which also has assistant coach, Samuel Akakpo Patron, team manager Henry Ohene Brenya, Goalkeeper’s trainer, Sampson Appiah; Physical Trainer, Bright Konadu; Nurse and medics Kwasi Twumasi Baah and Emmanuel Osei Owusu made the trip for the final playoffs.

The contingent also includes management members, George Amoako, leader of the delegation, Nana Kwame Dankwah and Isaac Gyebi.

The Porcupines will play as guests to the North African side Etoile du Sahel in the second leg of their preliminary stages game and will hope to register a positive result to seal the passage to the group stage of the competition.

The team left Ghana on Thursday and will be hoping to capitalized on their 2-0 leg advantage to qualify ahead of the Tunisian giants.

See photos below:

