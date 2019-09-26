GFA Elections: George Afriyie Proposes $1000 Minimum Wage For Ghana Premier League Players

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant, George Akwasi Afriyie proposed a whopping $1000 minimum wage for Ghana Premier League footballers under his administration.

According to the Okyeman Planners bankroller, his administration will make the local football attractive to reduce players exodus and retain the budding footballers in the local scene.

“To lead the Football Association to find ways and means of retaining football stars in the country to curb or minimize the exodus of Ghana’s budding footballers; a phenomenon that has sought to impoverish our league system for a considerable period of time," a portion of Mr Afriyie's read.

"This can be achieved by vigorously pursued sponsorship which could lead to a minimum wage of $1000 for each player in the premiership"

Mr. Afriyie will be launching his campaign for the upcoming Ghana FA elections on October 3rd in Sunyani.