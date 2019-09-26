CAF CL: Kotoko Depart Ghana For Tunisia Ahead Of Etoile Du Sahel Return Leg

Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has departed Ghana for Tunisia ahead of their return leg fixture with Etoile du Sahel in the CAF Champions League this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors are poised for action in the second round of the top-tier inter-club competition as they target qualification to the group phase.

They hold an advantage from the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where they cruised to a 2-0 victory.

With the second leg coming off this Sunday, September 29, 2019, Coach Kjetil Zachariassen and his team have jetted off to Tunisia today to ensure they acclimatize before the matchday.

Besides the 18 players that made the trip, other technical staff accompanying the contingent include assistant coach, Samuel Akakpo Patron, team manager Henry Ohene Brenya, Goalkeeper’s trainer, Sampson Appiah; Physical Trainer, Broght Konadu; Nurse and medics Kwasi Twumasi Baah and Emmanuel Osei Owusu.

Below is the list of Kotoko’s 18-man squad for the game:

GOALKEEPERS

Felix Annan, Osei Kwame

DEFENDERS

Empem Dacosta, Evans Owusu, Habib Mohammed, Agyemang Badu, Patrick Yeboah

MIDFIELDERS

Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Augustine Okrah, Didi Arnold, Samuel Frimpong, Godfred Asiamah, Kelvin Andoh, Emmanuel Gyamfi

FORWARDS

Richard Arthur, George Abege, Naby Keita