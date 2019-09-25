Black Stars: CK Akonnor Set To Replace Ibrahim Tanko As Deputy Coach For Kwesi Appiah

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Charles Kwablah Akonnor is set to replace Ibrahim Tanko as the new deputy for Coach James Kwesi Appiah on the Black Stars technical bench.

Checks by Modernghana Sports has revealed that the national team coach has through his report for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament submitted to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) requested for the sacking of Ibrahim Tanko as well as Stephen Appiah.

The two who worked as deputies for Kwesi Appiah during the continental tournament staged in Egypt are likely to be shown the exit door before the team goes into the qualifies for the Qatar World Cup.

Even before that change is made, it is understood that CK Akonnor has been recommended as his preferred candidate for the deputy coach job.

Akonnor who has been tipped for the top job in the near future is a former gaffer for Ghana Premier League giants, Dreams FC. Accra Hearts of Oak, Obuasi Ashanti Gold, as well as Kotoko.