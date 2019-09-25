Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah Set For Shock Exit From Black Stars Technical Team

Former Ghana stars, Ibrahim Tanko and Stephen Appiah are set for a shock exit from the Black Stars technical bench ahead of the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

According to credible sources, the team’s head coach James Kwesi Appiah has written to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) requesting for the duo to be shown the exit door.

The letter which is part of the gaffer’s report for the team’s AFCON participation reportedly stress that he is looking to replace Tanko and Appiah before the start of subsequent assignments.

It is unclear whether it is because coach Appiah was not satisfied with the inputs of his deputies or he is just looking for new faces around the team.

At a tournament where the team was hoping to end a long 37-year old drought, Ghana only managed to get to the round of 16 stage before they were knocked out by North African side Tunisia.

If the GFA accepts the coach’s request, Ibrahim Tanko will have time to fully take charge of the Black Meteors team which he has successfully qualified for the u-23 Cup of Nations tournament.

This is not the first time Kwesi Appiah will be getting rid of members of his backroom staff. He earlier initiated the sacking of Maxwell Konadu and Ishmael Hamidu from his backroom staff prior to the AFCON.