ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.09.2019 Football News

CAF Champions League: Songne Yacouba Out Of Kotoko Squad For Tunisia Trip

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF Champions League: Songne Yacouba Out Of Kotoko Squad For Tunisia Trip
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Asante Kotoko livewire, Songne Yacouba has been dropped from the 18 man squad for the second leg of the CAF Champions League game against Etoile Du Sahel on Sunday.

The squad will arrive in Accra on Wednesday evening before jetting off to Tunisia on Thursday.

Burkinabe forward returned to the club recently after failing to secure a move from the club.

The 26-year-old also missed the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Squad below...
GOALKEEPERS
Felix Annan
Osei Kwame
DEFENDERS
Empem Dacosta
Evans Owusu
Habib Mohammed
Agyemang Badu
Patrick Yeboah
MIDFIELDERS
Justice Blay
Jordan Opoku
Augustine Okrah
Didi Arnold
Samuel Frimpong
Godfred Asiamah
Kelvin Andoh
Emmanuel Gyamfi
FORWARDS
Richard Arthur
George Abege
Naby Keita

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Coup Suspects Lack Capacity To Execute Coup – June 4th Coup...
8 hours ago

Foiled Instability Plot Not Set Up – Oppong Nkrumah
10 hours ago

body-container-line