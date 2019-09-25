CAF Champions League: Songne Yacouba Out Of Kotoko Squad For Tunisia Trip
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Asante Kotoko livewire, Songne Yacouba has been dropped from the 18 man squad for the second leg of the CAF Champions League game against Etoile Du Sahel on Sunday.
The squad will arrive in Accra on Wednesday evening before jetting off to Tunisia on Thursday.
Burkinabe forward returned to the club recently after failing to secure a move from the club.
The 26-year-old also missed the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Squad below... GOALKEEPERS Felix Annan Osei Kwame DEFENDERS Empem Dacosta Evans Owusu Habib Mohammed Agyemang Badu Patrick Yeboah MIDFIELDERS Justice Blay Jordan Opoku Augustine Okrah Didi Arnold Samuel Frimpong Godfred Asiamah Kelvin Andoh Emmanuel Gyamfi FORWARDS Richard Arthur George Abege Naby Keita
