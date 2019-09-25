CAF Champions League: Songne Yacouba Out Of Kotoko Squad For Tunisia Trip

Asante Kotoko livewire, Songne Yacouba has been dropped from the 18 man squad for the second leg of the CAF Champions League game against Etoile Du Sahel on Sunday.

The squad will arrive in Accra on Wednesday evening before jetting off to Tunisia on Thursday.

Burkinabe forward returned to the club recently after failing to secure a move from the club.

The 26-year-old also missed the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Squad below...

GOALKEEPERS

Felix Annan

Osei Kwame

DEFENDERS

Empem Dacosta

Evans Owusu

Habib Mohammed

Agyemang Badu

Patrick Yeboah

MIDFIELDERS

Justice Blay

Jordan Opoku

Augustine Okrah

Didi Arnold

Samuel Frimpong

Godfred Asiamah

Kelvin Andoh

Emmanuel Gyamfi

FORWARDS

Richard Arthur

George Abege

Naby Keita