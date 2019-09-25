Stephen Appiah Implores Next GFA President To Invest In Playing Facilities

Former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah, has implored the next Ghana Football Association president and executives to invest heavily in football playing facilities across the country.

An elective congress has been slated for October 25 where a new president will be elected to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi with new Executive Council Members.

“I think they have to invest [in facilities]. If you have England try to build thousand new pitches despite all the facilities they already have, that means they know what football is giving them.

“We know what football has done for this country and yet, there’s no enough investment in facilities.

“I quite remember when I was playing in Italy, the Europeans didn’t know how to pronounce Ghana; they use to refer to it as Guyana. But after the 2006 world cup, everyone now knows the country Ghana,” Appiah told Citi Sports.

George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, George Ankomah Mensah and Amanda Clinton have all filed to contest for the elections to become the next GFA President.