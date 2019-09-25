GFA Elections: I Am Not Scared Of Any Of My Opponents - Fred Pappoe

Mr Fred Pappoe, a Ghana FA presidential aspirant says he is confident and not scared of his any of the opponents.

The former Ghana FA vice president will join the likes of George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, George Ankamah, Wilfried Osei, and Amanda Clinton as they battle to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi as the country's football governing body head.

According to him, none of the candidates gave him any reason to be concerned ahead of the elections although he conceded that he had massive respect for them.

“The other people who are contesting are very formidable opposition and I think it is good for the association. This is because it shows that good people are ready and willing to offer themselves to head the association.

"However, it does not give me any shivers, with all due respect to every one of them. With the exception of Amanda Clinton, I have worked with all the other hopefuls and I have a very good relationship with them.

"But I am not concerned at all.”

Pappoe is yet to release his manifesto but it is expected that he will do so in coming weeks as the elections are set for October 25.

Just like the other hopefuls, he will go through the vetting process which will take place between September 26 and October 1, 2019, and should he get the approval, he is expected to interact with delegates across the country and get their support for the elections.