Kurt Okraku Vows To Provide Free Internet For Premier League Clubs When Elected GFA President

Aspiring Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku has vowed to provide free internet access for all Premier League clubs at their secretariat once he is given the mandate to lead the association.

The race for the top job at the West African Country’s football governing body is on following the successful filing of nomination forms last week ahead of the vetting process.

Even before the aspirants enter that stage, some of them have started outlining their visions for the GFA as part of their campaign.

Launching his manifesto at the Auditorium of the Ghana Exim Bank in Accra earlier today, Kurt Okraku has promised to provide free computers and internet services to all Premier League clubs to aid effective communication.

“Supply of free computers to each of the 16 Premier League clubs to aid communication. Supply of free internet facilities at every Premier League secretariat. This is key for effective communication”, the Dreams FC owner shared.

Other aspirant hoping to occupy the vacant seat at the FA includes George Afriyie, Osei Kwaku Palmer, Fred Pappoe, Lawyer Ankamah, and Lawyer Amanda Clinton.

The elections will come off on October 25, 2019.