Kotoko Midfielder Justice Blay Tips George Abege To Start Scoring Soon

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder enforcer, Justice Blay has backed George Abege to start scoring for the club very soon whiles calling on fans to have patience with the Ugandan forward.

The former Kariobangi Sharks man completed a transfer to the Ghana Premier League club in the summer transfer window to give the side a boost in their quest to properly challenge for the CAF Champions League this season.

Months after joining the Porcupine Warriors, George Abege has failed to find the back of the net though he has enjoyed a lot of playing time under Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen.

This has left some fans fuming as they continue to question the inputs of the striker in the last couple of matches he has played for the Reds.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM today, however, midfielder Justice Blay has urged supporters of the club to exercise patience with the new striker.

“Abege is hardworking, very forceful and tactical. He makes sure our work in the midfield is easy, Blay who is on loan from Medeama SC indicated.

He added, “Our supporters should be patient with him, I know he will start scoring soon”.

Blay and Abege are expected to be part of the Kotoko team that will travel to Tunisia for their CAF Champions League return leg fixture against Etoile du Sahel next weekend.