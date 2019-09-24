ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.09.2019 Football News

GFA Elections: Osei Kweku Palmer To Launch Campaign Website

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
GFA Elections: Osei Kweku Palmer To Launch Campaign Website
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, a Ghana FA presidential aspirant is set to launch his website for his presidential campaign.

The former Black Stars Management Committee Member is among seven personalities vying for the country's football governing high seat.

The Ghana FA high seat has been vacant since the exit of Kwesi Nyantakyi in June 2018.

The Tema Youth FC owner has been tipped to replace the former CAF 1st vice president.

The Ghana FA Elective Congress has been scheduled for October 25.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Alleged Coup Plot Was A Setup — Lawyer
24 minutes ago

Alleged Gov’t Takeover: My Clients Knew Nothing About The We...
43 minutes ago

body-container-line