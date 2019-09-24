GFA Elections: Osei Kweku Palmer To Launch Campaign Website

Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, a Ghana FA presidential aspirant is set to launch his website for his presidential campaign.

The former Black Stars Management Committee Member is among seven personalities vying for the country's football governing high seat.

The Ghana FA high seat has been vacant since the exit of Kwesi Nyantakyi in June 2018.

The Tema Youth FC owner has been tipped to replace the former CAF 1st vice president.

The Ghana FA Elective Congress has been scheduled for October 25.