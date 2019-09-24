GFA Elections: Amanda Clinton Slams Hearts of Oak Board Dr Nyaho Tamakloe Over Fake Statement

Lawyer Amanda Clinton, a Ghana FA presidential hopeful, has taken a swipe at Hearts of Oak board member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe describing his statement as fake.

Ms Clinton told the media the Phobian club endorsed her in her hopes of becoming the next Ghana FA president.

However, a statement from the Hearts of Oak board member, Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe indicated that no individual from their outfit has proposed an aspirant for the next month's elections.

"Was it a statement from Hearts of Oak or the CEO of the club. I don't know where that statement is coming from, let's disregard it." Ms Amanda Clinton told OTEC FM

"Has the release or statement been verified and signed by either Hearts of Oak administrator or their CEO. Since the statement was unsigned, I will treat it as fake.

"I'm a Lawyer. I can't lie to the public because of my integrity. It's just that my competitors want to distract me but it won't work," she added.

The 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections will be held on October 25.