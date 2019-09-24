CAF Champions League: Management To Give Kotoko Players Huge Package Ahead Of Étoile du Sahel Clash

The management of Asante Kotoko have pledged to give players $2000 as winning bonus should they qualify ahead of Étoile Sportive du Sahel in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier side will travel to Tunisia for the return encounter on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors deservedly won by 2:0 in the first league encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the match, players will pocket $500 as their per diems. However, the management have also decided to increase the regular winning bonus from $1000 to $2000 should they qualify ahead of the Tunisian side.

The team is expected to arrive in Accra on Wednesday evening and on Thursday morning, the team will jet off to Tunis for the game.

Seven management members together with 18 man squad are expected to leave the shores of the country.

The much-anticipated clash has been slated for Sunday, September 29.