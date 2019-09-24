CAF Champions League: Kotoko Depart For Tunisia On Thursday

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will leave the shores of the country on Thursday for their return encounter against Etoile du Sahel in the CAF CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League side defeated the Tunisian side 2:0 in the first league at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to book a place the group phase of the CAF interclub competition since 2008.

The club is expected to jet off on Thursday with 18 man squad together with seven management members.

The team will fly to Morocco before taking a flight to Tunisia.

The match has been slated for 15:00GMT on Sunday.