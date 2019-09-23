Ghana Legend Asamoah Gyan Arrives In India To Join NorthEast United FC [VIDEO]

Ghana general captain, Asamoah Gyan, has arrived in India to start his career with Indian Super League side, NorthEast United FC.

Gyan was welcomed at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Monday.

The 33-year-old joined the club on a free transfer after parting ways with Kayserispor.

Gyan said that he was happy to be in India and he was raring to go as a player for NorthEast United FC.

“I am happy to be in India since it is my very first time here.

"I am looking forward to working with the club and also to meet the fans and everyone.

"I am here to help so let us work together.”

Video of Asamoah Gyan's arrival below...



The Indian Super League starts in October and NorthEast United FC will face Bengaluru on October 21.