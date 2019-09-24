CHAN Qualifiers: Beating Burkina Faso In Ouagadougou Will Require Hard Work – Malik Jabir

Former Kotoko striker, Malik Jabir has indicated that it will be possible for Ghana’s Black Stars B team to beat Burkina Faso in the second leg of the CHAN qualifiers whiles citing that it will require a lot of hard work.

The two countries locked horns at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2019, for the first leg but Ghana, unfortunately, lost narrowly by a lone goal to nothing.

Having missed the last two editions of the CHAN tournament, the pressure is now on Coach Maxwell Konadu and his side to mop up a potent strategy to ensure they overturn the result from the first leg when they visit Burkina Faso for the return fixture.

Sharing his thoughts on Ghana’s chances of sailing through the qualifiers, Malik Jabir has noted that it is possible to beat the Stallions at their own backyard whiles stressing that it will require a lot of hard work.

“I’ve stayed at Burkina Faso for years and knows their climate and how they play at home. I’m telling you, what we saw here will be a different game in Burkina Faso.

“We must really prepare before going there. Though Ghana can upset them there, we need to do much harder work”, Malik Jabir said in an interview with Otec FM.

The second leg will be played on Sunday, October 20, 2019.