GFA Elections: George Afriyie Seeks Divine Intervention

One of the leading contenders for next month's Ghana Football Association's (GFA) presidential race, Mr George Afriyie, was at the Unity Church in Kumasi yesterday to seek divine intervention ahead of the elections scheduled for October 25.

Afriyie, together with other contestants, are vying to occupy the 'hot seat' left vacant after last year's Anas Amereyaw Anas corruption exposé at the FA.

Much as he was so sure of taking over the reigns of implicated Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former All Blacks/Gamba All Blacks boss believes the ultimate decision over who would win the election rested with God.

He was the special guest of the church owner and bankroller of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr Kwame Kyei, who had also paraded his Kotoko players for prayers ahead of the team's second leg second round CAF Champions League match against Tunisian side, Etoile du Sahel.

Sounding so confident, Afriyie, one of seven candidates for the slot, urged his fellow candidates to concede and support him ahead of the contest.

Flanked by his team, including Mr Jeffrey Asare, a journalist, Mr Afriyie said he remained the most experienced and competent candidate having participated in the last three FA elections.

"I know delegates can change their mind at the last minute but I am confident they will not let me down," he said.

About 248 delegates who form the FA's electoral college are expected to cast their ballots to elect one of the seven candidates to rebuild Ghana's damaged football image and reactivate competitive domestic football.

By the close of filing of nomination last Friday, all the seven, including two of Afriyie's hottest rivals, Messrs Wilfried Kweku Osei (Palmer) and Fred Pappoe, had all filed their nominations.