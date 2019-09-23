Dreams Fc Complete Signing Of Emmanuel Ocran

Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC have completed the signing of highly-rated winger Emmanuel Ocran on a free transfer ahead of the upcoming season.

The player had been with Anyinase-based Karela United in the past year but walked away upon the expiry of his contract some months ago. Ocran after several weeks of negotiations has agreed to join Dreams FC.

The pacey winger has been singed to add to the quality of the ‘Still Believe’ lads who are now intensifying training in anticipation to the start of the Ghana Premier League after an FA President is elected next month.

Emmanuel Ocran was a key member of the Wa All Stars team that went all the way to win the 2016 Ghana Premier League. Now 23-years old, the attacker is part of the Black Stars B team that suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Stallions of Burkina Faso last Sunday.

He is now hoping to enjoy further success with his new club when the new season begins.