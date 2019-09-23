CHAN Qualifiers: Shafiu Mumuni express worry over Ghana’s inability to beat Burkina Faso

Captain for the Black Stars B team, Shafiu Mumuni has expressed worry over Ghana’s inability to beat Burkina Faso in the first leg of the CHAN qualifiers over the weekend.

The two countries locked horns at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon hoping to record a win to ensure they take an advantage into the return leg which will be played in Ouagadougou.

Ghana was however stunned at home after losing 1-0 to their West African neighbors courtesy a 94th-minute strike from Stephane Yannick.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Shafiu Mumuni bemoaned failing to get on the scoresheet and cited that the team was unlucky on the matchday.

“We weren’t lucky on the day because we did everything possible to score but we were just not lucky to see all our efforts gone begging”, the Ashanti Gold striker shared.

He added, “As the captain and the leading striker I’m very worried not to have scored a goal”.

Ghana will have to regroup and prepare well in hopes of overturning the first leg result when they visit Burkina Faso on Sunday, October 20, 2019, for the second leg of the 2020 CHAN tournament which will be staged in Cameroon.