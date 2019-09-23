CHAN 2020 Qualifier: Ghana Suffer Shock Home Defeat To Burkina

Ghana's quest to qualify for 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) started with a disappointing start following a 1-0 home loss to Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Yannick Wendyam Pognongo's 94th-minute strike condemned the Black Stars to defeat in the fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Maxwell Konadu's outfit now have it all to do in the return match in Ouagadougou on October 18.

The aggregate winners after the second leg will join hosts Cameroon and 14 other teams for the final tournament in January next year.

Ghana are hoping to return to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2014.

---Story by Ghana/Joy Sports