There Is Politics In Black Stars Call Ups - Latif Blessing

Ghana forward, Latif Blessing says he is struggling to understand why he has never received a Ghana call-up adding that there is politics in player selection to the national team.

The 25-year-old was crowned the best player in the Ghana Premier League for the 2016/2017 during his stay with Ghana Premier League side, Liberty Professionals.

Blessing attracted interest from several European clubs, the 22-year-old opted for a move to the MLS.

He feels that form should have earned him a Black Stars call-up but he was overlooked.

''I don’t get it,'' he told the Orange County Register. ''Yes, it’s politics. There is a lot of politics in Ghana when it comes to football. I’ve heard that they think the MLS is not a good league. Why say that?.

He signed for Sporting Kansas City and played one season there before joining Los Angeles FC.

Last year, he scored five goals in 31 appearances and in 2019 he has scored one more.

It will be recalled Columbus Crew ace Jonathan Mensah and New York City FC midfielder Ebenezer Ofori were named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.