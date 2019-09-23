Asamoah Gyan Arrives In India To Complete NorthEast United FC Move

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has arrived in India to completes his move to Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC.

Gyan joined the Indian side on a free transfer after parting ways with Turkish side, Kayserispor.

The 33-year-old was spotted at the airport with Ghana's High Commissioner to India Mike Ocquaye Jnr.

He is Ghana's all-time top scorer, is a marquee signing for NorthEast United FC.

He has played in three FIFA World Cup finals 2006, 2010 and 2014 and scored six goals which makes Gyan Africa's top scorer in the history of the tournament.

Gyan once featured for English Premier League side Sunderland and scored 11 goals in 36 appearances.

He was loaned out to UAE outfit Al-Ain FC where he banged in 60 goals in 66 matches and won titles and personal accolades like the league's top scorer.

Gyan was also with Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG for a brief spell.

He spent the two seasons at Turkish top-flight side Kayserispor where things did not go as planned due to injuries.

The former Liberty Professionals forward will be playing for his 11th club in his professional career