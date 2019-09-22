Arsenal’s Swedish & Ghanaian Midfielder Not Allowed To Enter Arsenal FC Training Centre In London

Elvis Opoku Darko

Arsene Wenger signed Ghanaian –Swedish central midfielder, Elvis Opoku Darko before leaving Arsenal FC.

However, Elvis could not meet the management the date he was agreed to meet them due to illness.

He has recovered but finds it hard to enter the training premises. Arsenal securities said that the Right Central Midfielder should be appointed or come with a club member before he will be allowed in.

Elvis Opoku Darko said Arsene Wenger believed in him and saw him as a great addition to the team.

But he might lose his spot at the club due to irregular contact with the club and Wenger’s exit. He has not also met the new manager Unai Emery and teammates.

Source: Issuewire.com