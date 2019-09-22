Kasim Nuhu Scores First Goal Despite Fortuna Düsseldorf Defeat To Mönchengladbach By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ghana centre back, Kasim Nuhu Adams scored his first goal for Fortuna Düsseldorf in the German Bundesliga.Borussia Mönchengladbach came from behind to beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-1 in their clash at the Borussia Park on Sunday.The 26-year-old opened the score for the Red and White lads with a powerful header on the sixth minute.A second-half brace from Marcus Thuram handed the home side all the needed points.The former Medeama SC defender enjoyed the entire duration of the game with a sterling output.Adams has made two appearances for Fortuna Düsseldorf in the German Bundesliga since joining them from TSG Hoffenheim on loan Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Kasim Nuhu Scores First Goal Despite Fortuna Düsseldorf Defeat To Mönchengladbach
Ghana centre back, Kasim Nuhu Adams scored his first goal for Fortuna Düsseldorf in the German Bundesliga.
Borussia Mönchengladbach came from behind to beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-1 in their clash at the Borussia Park on Sunday.
The 26-year-old opened the score for the Red and White lads with a powerful header on the sixth minute.
A second-half brace from Marcus Thuram handed the home side all the needed points.
The former Medeama SC defender enjoyed the entire duration of the game with a sterling output.
Adams has made two appearances for Fortuna Düsseldorf in the German Bundesliga since joining them from TSG Hoffenheim on loan