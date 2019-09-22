ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.09.2019 Football News

Former Kotok, Ashgold Striker Saddick Adams Joins Shabab El-Bourj in Lebanon

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Kotok, Ashgold Striker Saddick Adams Joins Shabab El-Bourj in Lebanon
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Former Kotoko and Ashgold striker, Sadick Adams has signed for Lebanese top-flight side Shabab El-Bourj, according to reports.

The 31-year-old mutually terminated his contract with Ahsnatigold last month after he was excluded from the club's final 30-man Confederation Cup squad.

The former Atletico Madrid youth star made his debut for his new club on Saturday when they played Tadamon Sour SC in the 2019/2020 season opener.

Adams joined Ashanti Gold SC on a free transfer after his contract with Asante Kotoko was terminated in May 2018.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

NDC To Fight NPP Over Ayawaso White Paper
46 minutes ago

Ceasefire On Otumfuo — Mahama Tells NDC
46 minutes ago

body-container-line