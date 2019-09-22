Former Kotok, Ashgold Striker Saddick Adams Joins Shabab El-Bourj in Lebanon By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Former Kotoko and Ashgold striker, Sadick Adams has signed for Lebanese top-flight side Shabab El-Bourj, according to reports.The 31-year-old mutually terminated his contract with Ahsnatigold last month after he was excluded from the club's final 30-man Confederation Cup squad.The former Atletico Madrid youth star made his debut for his new club on Saturday when they played Tadamon Sour SC in the 2019/2020 season opener.Adams joined Ashanti Gold SC on a free transfer after his contract with Asante Kotoko was terminated in May 2018. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
