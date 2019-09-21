ModernGhanalogo

21.09.2019 Football News

Joseph Aidoo Injured As Celta Vigo Share Spoils With Atletico Madrid

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana defender, Joseph Aidoo picked up a late injury in Celta Vigo's 0:0 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

The 25 year old picked up an injury in the 64th minute but enjoyed the full throttle of the game.

However, in the 94th minute, the former Inter Allies defender hobbled after a challenge by Diego Costa.

The former KRC Genk defender helped his side to keep a clean sheet to cap off a wonderful night marred by a knock.

It is not clear how long Aidoo will stay away out after picking up the injury.

