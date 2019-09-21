AZ Alkmaar Forward Myron Boadu Ditch Ghana For Holland

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu has snubbed the opportunity to play for Ghana and instead will pursue an international career with the Netherlands.

The highly talented forward has already made a choice for himself between the national football team of Ghana and the Netherlands.

The eighteen-year-old attacker who play his club football with Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar is eligible to play for both countries in the future.

However, the budding striker has opted to represent the Netherlands despite being tracked by Ghana.

”Boadu is going for a future with the Dutch national team, he said as quoted by Voetbal.

Boadu was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands to Ghanaian parents and has already featured for the Dutch U-15, U-16, U-17 and the U-19.

“The people, the food, that makes me feel connected. Sometimes we talk Ghanaian at home, but I still don’t manage so well. I have been to Ghana twice, the last 12 years ago. So I hope to see you again soon “says Boadu, who says that the Ghanaian Football Association has not yet come to him.

According to him, he takes good experiences with the youth teams of the Netherlands into account.

“That is my priority. I am going for the Dutch national team. That is why I was so upset that I had to drop out of the Dutch Junior League last week.

”That could have been my debut. I am now fit again, but a few weeks ago I got an injury against Vitesse which bothered my thigh “, he explains.

“Because we had just used our third substitution, I played that game anyway. That injury was of course bales. It was the first time in a year that I was selected for a national youth team again. The very first time with the Dutch Juniors.

”Hopefully I get a quick resit,” said Boadu, who scored and assisted in AZ Alkmaar’s Europa League 2-2 draw at Partizan Belgrade.