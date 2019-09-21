GFA Elections: See Seven Persons Who Want To Replace Kwesi Nyantakyi As GFA Boss

Seven individuals have filed their nominations to contest for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidency.

The seven nominees are; Mr George Afriyie, Mr Kurt Okraku, Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Mr George Ankamah Mensah, Mr Kojo Yankah and Madam Amanda Clinton.

According to the Normalisation Committee of the GFA, the list of the vetted and qualified candidates will be published on October 10, 2019.

The successful candidates would then head to the polls on October 25.

See the photographs of the seven nominees who submitted their nominations before the close of nominations on Friday, September 20 below;

Mr George Ankamah Mensah



Mr George Afriyie



Madam Amanda Clinton



Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku



Wilfried Osei Kwaku Palmer



Mr Kojo Yankah



Nana Yaw Amponsah