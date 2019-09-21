GFA Elections: See Seven Persons Who Want To Replace Kwesi Nyantakyi As GFA Boss

ModernGhanalogo

21.09.2019

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO

Seven individuals have filed their nominations to contest for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidency.

The seven nominees are; Mr George Afriyie, Mr Kurt Okraku, Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Mr George Ankamah Mensah, Mr Kojo Yankah and Madam Amanda Clinton.

According to the Normalisation Committee of the GFA, the list of the vetted and qualified candidates will be published on October 10, 2019.

The successful candidates would then head to the polls on October 25.

See the photographs of the seven nominees who submitted their nominations before the close of nominations on Friday, September 20 below;

921201921042-h41o266fea-img-20190921-wa0006

Mr George Ankamah Mensah

921201921043-uaqctgfsrn-ga

Mr George Afriyie

921201921043-0g830m4yyt-amc1-1-1

Madam Amanda Clinton

921201921043-uaqctgfsrm-ee8cchbx4aefwkr

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku

921201921044-n6iul8x332-6045102513912 2700175177461

Wilfried Osei Kwaku Palmer

921201921044-8dt2xkjwvq-76766863295

Mr Kojo Yankah

921201921044-0h830n4ayt-nana-yaw-amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah

