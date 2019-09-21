GFA Elections: See Seven Persons Who Want To Replace Kwesi Nyantakyi As GFA Boss By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Seven individuals have filed their nominations to contest for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidency.The seven nominees are; Mr George Afriyie, Mr Kurt Okraku, Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Mr George Ankamah Mensah, Mr Kojo Yankah and Madam Amanda Clinton.According to the Normalisation Committee of the GFA, the list of the vetted and qualified candidates will be published on October 10, 2019.The successful candidates would then head to the polls on October 25.See the photographs of the seven nominees who submitted their nominations before the close of nominations on Friday, September 20 below;Mr George Ankamah MensahMr George AfriyieMadam Amanda ClintonKurt Edwin Simeon OkrakuWilfried Osei Kwaku PalmerMr Kojo YankahNana Yaw Amponsah Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
