OFFICIAL: Date For 2019/20 Ghana Football Season Announced

The Normalization Committee for the Ghana Football Association has set November 3 as the date for the start of the 2019/20 domestic season.

In a calendar sent to Premier and Division One League clubs on Friday, the Normalization Committee set October 14 for the registration of players and officials to commence while the transfer window is to shut December 30.

Submission and inspection of venues by clubs and the Licensing Board will take place between October 15 and 30.

During that periods the list of Referees and Match Commissioners for the 2019/20 season would be determined and followed by a CMS Workshop for the officials.

The 2019/20 Ghana Football season will run for 34 weeks and is expected to end Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Football in the country came to a halt following the airing of the 'Number 12' documentary be Anas Aremeyaw Anas that uncovered the rot in Ghana football.

Below is a draft calendar for the new season: