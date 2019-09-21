GFA Elections: Seven File To Contest Ghana FA Presidency

On Friday, September 20, seven individuals filed to contest for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as at the close of nominations.

The seven candidates were; Mr. George Afriyie, Mr. Kurt Okraku, Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Mr. Adomako Mensah, Mr. Kojo Yankah and Madam Amanda Clinton.

All the candidates submitted their forms at the secretariat of the GFA.

The forms according to the statutes of the GFA would be reviewed between 18th-25th September, before vetting on September 26 and October 1.

The candidates would know their faith on October 10.

According to reports, 10 Premier League and 20 Division One League Clubs have massively endorsed George Akwasi Afriyie.

However, the elective congress is expected to take place on October 25.